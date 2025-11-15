Uzbek Expert Predicts Imminent Expansion Of Black Sea Energy Initiative

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An official announcement regarding the accession of new participants to the Black Sea Energy project, which envisions delivering green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe via Georgia and Romania, can be expected soon, said Khayotjon Ibragimov, head of the Center for Energy Diplomacy and Geopolitics at Uzbekistan's University of World Economy and Diplomacy, Trend 's special correspondent reports.

Speaking to reporters in Tashkent, Ibragimov highlighted the growing international interest in joining the project as global electricity demand continues to rise.

"I am confident that we will soon see an official announcement regarding the inclusion of additional participants in this initiative,” he stated.

The expert also underscored the significant potential of the proposed green energy corridor linking Azerbaijan with Central Asia. He pointed out that initial evaluations have reinforced the project's viability, particularly in light of Europe's rising electricity needs and the anticipated increase in renewable energy generation in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement for the development and transmission of green energy, signed by the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, laid the foundation for the project. To facilitate its implementation, the Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO) was established. Since its inception, ten meetings have been held by the involved ministers and the Steering Committee, with an ongoing feasibility study conducted by the Italian firm CESI.