Army Thwarts 3 Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Balloons
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, November 15 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted 3 attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of narcotics using balloons guided by rudimentary devices early Saturday morning.
According to a statement by Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, the balloons and their cargo were detected at various locations by border guards, in coordination with the Kingdom's security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
The statement added that seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities to take further action.
