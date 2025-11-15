Army Thwarts 3 Drug Smuggling Attempts Using Balloons

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amman, November 15 (Petra) – The Eastern Military Zone thwarted 3 attempts to smuggle "large" quantities of narcotics using balloons guided by rudimentary devices early Saturday morning.
According to a statement by Jordan Armed Forces (JAF)-Arab Army, the balloons and their cargo were detected at various locations by border guards, in coordination with the Kingdom's security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND).
The statement added that seized items were handed over to the relevant authorities to take further action.

Jordan News Agency

