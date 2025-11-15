Momani Opens Community Media Conference, Urges Digital Transformation And Empowerment

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Al-Momani on Saturday opened the "Community Media in the Digital Age" conference, arguing that the country's media landscape is undergoing a structural shift driven by the speed and intensity of digital consumption.Speaking at the two-day gathering organized by Community Media Network (Radio Al-Balad – AmmanNet website), Momani said the rise of real-time, interactive content has effectively rendered the old, linear model obsolete, making digital transformation "no longer optional" for media institutions or governments.He said community media now plays an increasingly influential role because of its proximity to people's daily concerns and its ability to engage audiences that feel underserved by traditional outlets. When supported by a credible regulatory environment, he added, community platforms can strengthen public trust, open channels between citizens and the state, and elevate local development and rights-related issues.Momani stressed that the government's approach to community media is based on "empowerment, not restriction," with an emphasis on maintaining a balance between openness, editorial responsibility, and protecting the public interest.He noted that the Ministry continues to expand media-literacy initiatives and digital-skills programs aimed at enabling young content creators to participate responsibly in public debate and counter disinformation.He said Jordan is gradually building a regional model that integrates community-level communication with official government outreach, helping to consolidate accurate public messaging and reduce the spread of rumors. Press officers across government institutions, he added, have a central role in ensuring that information is timely, accessible, and grounded in professional ethics.Momani pointed to Jordan's six-place rise in the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking as evidence of the momentum behind the country's digital transition, saying that modernization of the economy and public administration is now inseparable from investment in digital infrastructure and talent.He added that the next stage for community media should be to function as a driver of social innovation local platforms that act as digital laboratories for knowledge production, creative problem-solving, and community-driven development.The conference will examine topics including the future of community media in the digital era, cross-border investigative reporting, legislative reforms needed to safeguard media independence, and the balance between digital innovation and social protection.