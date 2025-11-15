Doha Tattoo Festival In December To Feature Fireworks, Drones And Bands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host the inaugural International Festival of Military Music and Marching in Doha.

To be held under the patronage of Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, the event is officially titled the Doha Tattoo Festival.

Scheduled from December 16 to 20, the festival will feature both national and international bands and will take place at the Katara Cultural Village. Various side events are also planned, including cultural performances, fireworks and drone shows.



Ministry to assess teacher competency in three compulsory subjects

Government Service Centres introduce 53 new services; waiting time reduced Metrolink announces service update effective November 16

Read Also

The announcement was made at a press conference held by the festival's organizing committee, where HE Major General Dr. Abdullah Yousef Al Mal, Legal Advisor to the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, spoke about the event.

Al Mal said Qatar's hosting of the festival for the first time in the region underscores Doha's role as a platform for cultural and artistic exchange, where music meets military discipline in a display reflecting national values and openness to the world.

Dr. Al Mal added that the first edition will feature a distinct Qatari character, balancing tradition and innovation to offer audiences a high-quality experience befitting the country's stature.