Death Toll from Stockholm Bus Crash Hits Three

2025-11-15 05:59:57
(MENAFN) The fatality count from a devastating bus collision in Stockholm has increased to three victims, police confirmed late Friday.

Authorities told public broadcaster SVT that efforts to identify the victims were ongoing, with no clear timeline for completion. Three others, including the driver, remain hospitalized.

The catastrophic incident occurred around 3:30 pm local time (1430GMT) on Valhallavagen, a major thoroughfare in Östermalm located in central Stockholm.

Investigators revealed the unoccupied bus collided with a pole near a transit stop before striking multiple pedestrians. Authorities emphasized that no evidence suggests terrorist involvement.

"I have received the tragic news that several people have died and been injured at a bus stop in central Stockholm. People who may have been on their way home to family, friends or a quiet evening at home," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote in a post on US social media platform X.
"We still do not know the cause of this," he wrote, adding that his thoughts were "primarily with those affected and their loved ones."

Emergency responders, medical personnel and rescue units are executing "a very difficult and important job," Kristersson added, urging the public to show respect and understanding for their work.

