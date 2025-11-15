403
Nearly 4,000 Displaced Families in Urgent Need for Aid in Sudan
(MENAFN) Close to 4,000 families forced from their homes in El-Obeid city—the capital of North Kordofan State—require immediate humanitarian intervention, Sudan's Health Ministry announced Friday.
Ministry officials disclosed that a high-level delegation headed by Health Minister Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim toured a displacement facility in the city Friday, joined by ministry undersecretary Ali Babiker and additional government representatives.
"Around 4,000 families in the camp need urgent interventions in health, education, food and clothing," Babiker said, calling on international organizations "to increase their efforts" in the area.
Babiker emphasized the Health Ministry's ongoing commitment to assisting camp residents and delivering critical medical care to maintain their health stability.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported Wednesday that over 39,000 individuals have fled the localities of Bara, Shikan, Al-Rahad, Umm Rawaba and Umm Dham Haj Ahmad in North Kordofan since Oct. 26, following the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF)'s takeover of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur.
Beyond El-Fasher, the three Kordofan states—North, West and South—have experienced multiple days of intense combat between Sudanese army units and the RSF.
Sudan's armed conflict between military forces and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has claimed tens of thousands of lives and uprooted millions. At least 40,000 people have died and 12 million have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.
Last month, the RSF captured El-Fasher and faced accusations of mass killings. The militia controls all five Darfur states among Sudan's 18 states, while army forces maintain dominance over most of the remaining 13 states, including Khartoum.
Darfur comprises approximately one-fifth of Sudan's geography, though the majority of the nation's 50 million residents live in army-controlled territories.
