Karan Johar Sends His Love & Blessings For Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa's Little One

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar has congratulated the new parents Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Giving his love and blessing to the little one, KJo penned on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, "Huge congratulations to both of you...all the love and blessings...@patralekhaa @rajkujmmar_rao. (sic)."

Ever since Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced the arrival of their baby girl, wishes have been pouring in for the little bundle of joy.

Bollywood couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who themselves became parents to a baby girl recently, shared their heartfelt blessings to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa.

Kiara took to her Insta Stories and penned,“Congratulations and Gods blessings on your precious baby girl The best chapter has begun!"

Joining the celebration, Sidharth went on to write,“So happy for you both! This new chapter is going to be pure magic (sic).”

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan also lent her wishes to Rajkummar and Patralekhaa by sharing sneak peeks from the baby shower on social media.

She advised them to enjoy this beautiful phase of their life through the caption, "The Baby is here!! Congratulations @patralekhaa n @rajkummar_rao.. enjoy this beautiful phase of life (sparkling heart emojis) n remember for any baby advice.. main hoon na.. (winking face with tongue emoji) (sic)."

"p.s.- @iamhumaq luckily we just about did the baby shower in time (face with tears of joy emoji)," she added.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa welcomed their first child on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Spilling their excitement on social media, the couple announced the arrival of their firstborn in a joint Instagram post that read,“We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl. Blessed parents, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar.”

“The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," the post was captioned.

In July, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa announced their pregnancy with a post that included a drawing of a cradle with the words“Baby on the way,” with their names written at the bottom.