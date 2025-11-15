Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Confirms Dangerous Strain of Avian Influenza

2025-11-15 05:44:37
(MENAFN) South Korea has imposed emergency restrictions after authorities confirmed a dangerous strain of avian influenza in Gyeonggi province's southwest region, officials announced Friday.

Health authorities identified the H5 virus at a commercial egg-laying facility located in Pyeongtaek—a city situated 50 kilometers (31 miles) south of Seoul—the Central Disaster Management Headquarters (CDMH) reported, according to media.

Emergency protocols were immediately activated as specialized teams arrived on-site to enforce containment procedures, which include access restrictions, mass culling operations, and comprehensive epidemiological investigations.

In response to the outbreak, authorities have implemented a nationwide 36-hour emergency moratorium halting all transportation and movement involving poultry farms, associated livestock operations, and related transport vehicles.

Citizens received warnings to stay away from locations where migratory birds—suspected disease carriers—commonly gather, with officials emphasizing strict adherence to quarantine protocols.

This marks South Korea's first detection of the highly pathogenic avian influenza strain in 2025, following an initial case confirmed in September.

