Michelle Obama Says America Is 'Not Ready' For A Female President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

Former first lady Michelle Obama thinks that the United States is "not ready” for a female president and has "a lot of growing up to do” to reach that point.

"Don't even look at me about running because you all are lying. You're not ready for a woman. You are not. So don't waste my time,” said Obama, who is an often-discussed potential presidential candidate, though she's previously said she doesn't want to run.

Obama's remarks came during a Nov. 5 conversation with actress Tracee Ellis Ross at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where the pair talked about Obama's new book "The Look,” which explores Obama's style evolution and the purpose of fashion and beauty. A video of the conversation was posted to Obama's YouTube account on Friday.

"There's still, sadly, a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman. And we saw it,” Obama said.

Obama has been a leading voice in the Democratic Party since her husband, Barack Obama, left office in 2017 and was a sought-after campaign voice in the 2016, 2020 and 2024 elections.

Obama stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's presidential race, and called for men to consider the effects a Trump victory would have on reproductive health care and rights.

"Fellas,” Obama said at one event on the campaign trail, "before you cast your votes, ask yourselves, what side of history do you want to be on?”