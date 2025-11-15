403
Kuwait Amb. Underlines Contributions To UNHCR
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Ambassador to India Mishaal Al-Shamali stressed Kuwait's contributions to UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) as signaling its firm belief and understanding of its global heavy burdens and responsbilities to alleviate refugees' agony.
The Kuwaiti ambassador made the remarks while meeting UNHCR Chief of Mission for India and Maldives Areti Sianni in New Delhi on Friday, during which they highlighted firm partnership and fruitful cooperation between Kuwait and UNHCR over years, the Kuwaiti Embassy in New Delhi said in a press release sent to KUNA.
During the meeting, the ambassador underlined that Kuwait's support for the UNHCR's activities marks a core pillar for the UN agency to keep doing its mission regularly.
For her part, Sianni commended Kuwait's humanitarian contributions to humanitarian organizations to help them carry out their tasks so properly, voicing UNHCR's thanks and appreciation to Kuwait's bountiful and continued aid.
She also expounded on the activities of the UNHCR's Mission in India, including aid to refugees and asylum seekers of different nationalities in India. (end)
