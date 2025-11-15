403
Retail Pe And Ayush Fiscal Announce Strategic Partnership To Strengthen Retail Financing Ecosystem
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, India, 24th September 2025: Retail Pe, a pioneering retail shop financing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Ayush Fiscal Private Limited, an RBI-registered Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), to accelerate financial inclusion and empower India's retail ecosystem.
Through this collaboration, Retail Pe brand owned by NFSPL will leverage Ayush Fiscal's NBFC capabilities to provide structured and timely credit support to distributors, retailers, and shop owners. The joint effort aims to address long-standing challenges of working capital, cash flow management, and stock financing, thereby enabling sustainable business growth at the grassroots level.
Key highlights of the partnership:
Credit Enablement: Facilitating access to working capital for retailers to increase tertiary sales.
Distributor Support: Reducing cash-flow stress across the retail distribution chain.
Technology-Driven Lending: Leveraging Retail Pe's digital platform alongside Ayush Fiscal's regulated lending expertise for quick, transparent, and compliant financing solutions.
Financial Inclusion: Expanding access to affordable credit for small and medium retailers, many of whom remain underserved by traditional banking channels.
Speaking on the announcement, Kousik Chatterjee, Founder & CEO of Retail Pe, said: "Our vision at Retail Pe is to bridge the financing gap in India's retail sector. By joining hands with Ayush Fiscal, we will combine our platform-driven approach with strong NBFC capabilities, ensuring that retailers across the country can grow without being constrained by liquidity challenges."
Adding to this, Mr S Paul at Ayush Fiscal Private Limited, said:
"Ayush Fiscal has always believed in enabling businesses with responsible credit. This partnership with Retail Pe represents a forward-looking step to strengthen India's retail backbone and promote financial inclusion through a mix of regulated lending and innovative fintech solutions."
The tie-up is expected to unlock new growth opportunities for over one million retailers and distributors within the next 18-24 months, setting the stage for deeper penetration of formal credit into India's vast retail economy.
About Retail Pe
Retail Pe is a retail shop financing platform owned by NFSPL committed to empowering, distributors, and retailers through innovative financing solutions with smart platform technology. By resolving long-standing margin and cash flow challenges, Retail Pe enables sustainable growth across the retail value chain.
About Ayush Fiscal Private Limited
Ayush Fiscal Private Limited is an RBI-registered NBFC, focused on delivering customized financial solutions to individuals and businesses. With a strong emphasis on compliance, responsible lending, and financial inclusion, Ayush Fiscal continues to play a pivotal role in bridging credit gaps in underserved markets.
For any inquiries, please contact:
Rimi Paul Chowdhury
Email: [email protected]
WhatsApp Us
