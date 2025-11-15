403
Burger Singh Expands To IIT Kanpur, Strengthening Its Presence In High-Density Youth Markets
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kanpur, 14 November 2025: Burger Singh, India's leading homegrown burger chain, has opened its newest outlet at IIT Kanpur, marking another step in the brand's effort to grow across India's high-footfall, youth-driven, and institutional markets.
The launch reinforces Burger Singh's focus on strategic, high-engagement spaces such as universities, hospitals, metro stations, and airports, formats that have become central to the brand's expansion playbook, offering faster launches, higher accessibility, and strong on-ground presence.
Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder & CEO of Burger Singh, said, "We've built Burger Singh on the idea that entrepreneurship in India shouldn't be limited by capital. Our low-capex model allows first-time business owners to run profitable QSR outlets in high-demand zones like campuses and transit spaces. IIT Kanpur represents that spirit perfectly, young energy, ambition, and the drive to build something of their own."
With 180+ outlets across 80+ cities, Burger Singh continues to expand through its co-investment franchise model, where investment for compact formats starts at around INR 24â€“30 lakh, depending on location and size. The model empowers local entrepreneurs with faster breakeven timelines, operational support, and consistent profitability across store types.
Bhargav PV, Chief of Staff at Burger Singh, added, "Our kiosk and compact formats are built to minimise location risk. They work across high-footfall zones, from campuses to metro stations, without the heavy overheads of traditional QSR spaces. The model gives us flexibility to test, scale, or relocate quickly, while maintaining strong unit-level profitability. That's been key to our rapid, sustainable expansion."
Burger Singh remains focused on scaling efficiently while deepening access across new cities and customer segments, building a QSR network that is flexible, profitable, and proudly homegrown.
About Burger Singh
Burger Singh is the only Made-in-India brand to compete with the international giants and is one India's fastest-growing and most highly successful burger chains in the QSR category. The company launched its first outlet in 2014 in the city of Gurugram, and since then, the chain has seen a rapid rollout across India, with 180+ outlets in 80+ cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Shillong, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Amritsar & others. The chain is also known for being the first Indian burger chain to establish an international presence with three outlets and one food truck in London. Burger Singh has seen tremendous success not only in tier 1 cities but also in tier 2 & 3 cities, by being the better product-market fit. With the recent pre-series B funding round Burger Singh is now valued at INR 430 crores.
User:- Poonam Parihar
Email:[email protected]
