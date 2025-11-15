Newrest Family Funerals Expands Nationwide Direct Cremation Services With Affordable £1,195 Option

MENAFN - GetNews)



"A dignified, simple, and affordable farewell: Newrest Family Funerals expands Direct Cremation services across the UK."Newrest Family Funerals announces the expansion of its affordable Direct Cremation service across England and Wales, offering families a dignified, low-cost funeral option with 24/7 support. Prices start at just £1,195.

Stevenage, Hertfordshire, U.K. - Newrest Family Funerals, a long-established and family-run funeral provider, is proud to announce the expansion of its Direct Cremation services across England and Wales. Designed to give families a dignified yet affordable option, Direct Cremation is now available from just £1,195, making it one of the most cost-effective solutions in the country. Full service information: co

What Direct Cremation Offers

Direct Cremation is a simple, unattended cremation without a formal service. It provides dignity, respect, and peace of mind at a fraction of the cost of a traditional funeral.

Newrest's Direct Cremation package includes:



24/7 support for families in need

Collection and professional care of the deceased

Provision of a standard wood-veneer coffin

Transportation to the crematorium

All cremation fees included

Ashes returned or scattered according to family preference Nationwide service across England and Wales



More details: Direct Cremation

A Growing Preference for Simplicity

More families are choosing Direct Cremation for its simplicity, flexibility, and cost efficiency. Loved ones can hold a personalised memorial later-at home, outdoors, or at a special location-without the stress and time pressure of arranging a traditional funeral.

“Direct Cremation is our lowest-cost option offering a respectful, simple, unattended funeral.” – Newrest Family Funerals

Committed to Transparency and Compassion

With more than 40 years of combined experience and round-the-clock availability, Newrest Family Funerals ensures every family receives compassionate guidance and no hidden costs. From straightforward pricing to professional care, the company remains focused on dignity and respect at every stage of the process.

About Newrest Family Funerals

Newrest Family Funerals is a trusted funeral provider offering a full suite of services, including traditional funerals, eco-friendly woodland burials, pre-paid funeral plans, and Direct Cremation. Based in Stevenage and serving all of England and Wales, Newrest is committed to delivering affordable, transparent, and compassionate funeral care.

Press Contact

Newrest Family Funerals Building 18, Gateway 1000 Arlington Business Park Whittle Way Stevenage, Hertfordshire SG1 2FP Freephone: 0800 111 4971 Email: