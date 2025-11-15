Jordanian-Vietnamese Business Forum A 'Significant' Milestone For Enhancing Industrial Cooperation-Jaghbir

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 15 (Petra) – The Chairman of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry, Fathi Jaghbir, said the Jordanian-Vietnamese Business Forum, held on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah II's official visit to Vietnam, represents a "significant" milestone in strengthening bilateral industrial cooperation.In a statement issued Saturday, Jaghbir added that Jordanian and Vietnamese companies aim to build bridges of trust and cooperation through industrial investment.This step, he noted, marks the beginning of an "advanced" path towards economic relations based on "genuine" partnership and "tangible" results.Jaghbir stressed the King's pivotal role in opening new horizons for national industry, both through his continuous directives to enhance Jordan's competitiveness and his direct efforts to solidify Jordan's position as a regional gateway to surrounding markets.Jaghbir added that His Majesty's continued support for the private sector and his vision of enabling Jordan to play a "crucial" regional role are fundamental to reaching this high-level forum.Additionally, Jaghbir indicated that His Majesty's vision of forging international economic partnerships based on diversification and openness is paving the way for advanced industrial cooperation between Jordan and Vietnam, which would transform the bilateral relations into "a model to be emulated, founded on integration, mutual respect, and shared values."Jaghbir stated the economic environment provided by the Vietnamese government, based on innovation and growth, has made Vietnam one of the most dynamic economies in Asia.Jaghbir affirmed this reality opens up "vast" opportunities for Jordanian companies to build investment and industrial partnerships in multiple sectors.On future expectations, he said Jordan and Vietnam are capable of formulating an "advanced" partnership model based on tangible economic results and grounded in mutual respect and shared values.Jaghbir said the business forum will be the beginning of a new chapter of cooperation that transforms friendship into progress and opportunities into "sustainable successes."