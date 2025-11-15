Jordan, Indonesia Talk Investment Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 15 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Dr. Tariq Abu Ghazaleh held bilateral talks with the Minister of Investment and CEO of the Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund (Danantara), Rosan Roeslani, on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to the Republic of Indonesia.According to a ministry statement issued Saturday, the talks, held in Jakarta, addressed prospects for enhancing Jordanian-Indonesian investment cooperation, particularly in the mining, agriculture, and fertilizer manufacturing sectors, as well as opportunities for institutional partnerships between the Jordanian Investment Fund and the Indonesian Danantara.Talking at the meeting, Dr. Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan enjoys a "stable and attractive" investment environment, supported by modern legislation, tax and customs incentives, and ease of business establishment and operation through a unified investment services platform.Abu Ghazaleh also highlighted the "key promising" opportunities available to both sides for building integrated economic partnerships designed for regional and international markets, mainly in the mining, manufacturing, and agriculture sectors, and their associated supply chains.The meeting addressed ways to enhance the two funds' "institutional" cooperation, with an agreement to exchange "the best" practices and transfer knowledge in the areas of governance, investment, and project management, as well as exploring opportunities for joint "economically viable" projects.For his part, the Indonesian minister expressed his country's keenness to expand investment cooperation with Jordan and capitalize on the Kingdom's "strategic" location and business-friendly infrastructure, emphasizing his commitment to following up on priority joint projects.Both sides called for maintaining continued coordination and establishing direct communication channels between specialized technical teams to identify "feasible" investment projects that contribute to boosting economic growth and creating "sustainable" job opportunities in both countries.