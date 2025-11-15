1M Customs Declarations Processed Since Beginning Of 2025-AOCTC

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov.15 (Petra) – Head of the Association of Owners of Clearance and Transport Companies (AOCTC) Deifallah Abu Aqouleh, announced 1 million customs declarations have been processed by the sector's companies at the Kingdom's customs and border centers since the beginning of this year.In remarks to "Petra" Saturday, he said this figure is "unprecedented and a first" in the Kingdom's history, indicating "effectiveness" of economic activity in the country, which has been on an "upward" trajectory since the beginning of 2025.Abu Aqouleh praised the facilitations provided by Jordanian Customs Department (JCD) and various security agencies to expedite work at customs centers and complete transactions as quickly as possible.Abu Aqouleh added that this figure for customs declarations processed for exported, imported, or transit goods, since the beginning of this year, reflects the "significant" development in the customs system and the close cooperation between the public and private sectors.This "record" increase is due to the facilitations provided by various official bodies operating at customs centers, which have worked to expedite clearance procedures and improve the level of logistical services that contributed to enhanced operational efficiency at customs centers, he pointed out.On the measures behind the customs clearnace growth, Abu Aqouleh stated the increased working hours at customs centers, the development of JCD's e-services and the reduction in the processing period of goods, especially transit shipments, have all contributed to accelerating customs transactions and alleviating congestion at Jordan's border centers and ports.Additionally, he indicated that speed of transaction processing by the JCD and security agencies reflects a genuine partnership between the various entities operating in the sector, aimed at facilitating procedures and removing obstacles to the movement of goods and trade.According to official data, a total of 467 licensed customs clearance companies are operating in the Kingdom, comprising 2,000 branches distributed across all customs and border centers, providing approximately 10,000 job opportunities for Jordanians.