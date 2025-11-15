King Calls For Benefiting From Indonesian Sovereign Wealth Fund's Experience

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Jakarta, November 15 (Petra) –-His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday stressed the importance of benefiting from the experience of Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund, Danantara, in developing and managing government investments.During a meeting with representatives of Danantara Indonesia in Jakarta, attended by Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto, His Majesty highlighted the importance of building economic and investment partnerships with the fund, whose priorities align with Jordan's Economic Modernisation Vision objectives, particularly in the areas of economic growth and job creation.The King urged building on the strong bilateral relations between the two countries, and developing sustainable cooperation mechanisms that contribute to opening new avenues for investment, serve mutual interests, and provide added value for both Jordanian and Indonesian economies.For his part, Danantara CEO Rosan Roeslani spoke about the fund's work and projects, and shared the Indonesian experience in structuring government companies and sovereign wealth funds.Investment Minister Tareq Abu Ghazaleh highlighted Jordan's targeted investment opportunities and potential for cooperation, particularly in the energy, transportation, and logistics sectors.The meeting addressed mechanisms for governance and management of strategic investments, as well as the possibility of transferring these experiences to Jordan, to exchange expertise between the two countries, as well as support national strategies, and maximise the impact of megaprojects.The meeting attended by His Royal Highness Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, His Majesty's chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy also covered ways to activate joint action through the establishment of technical committees that would facilitate knowledge and expertise exchange, and build practical partnerships between Jordanian and Indonesian institutions.It was agreed during the meeting that an Indonesian team will visit Jordan soon to conduct a more comprehensive study and detailed discussion of investment opportunities, and to review prospects for cooperation and megaprojects.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Indonesia Sidqi Omoush attended the meeting.