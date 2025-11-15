Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Set To Unearth Opportunities In Geology, Rare Earth Metals

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to establish a bilateral working group focused on geology and the extraction of rare and rare-earth metals, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

The agreement was signed by Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan following the second meeting of the High Intergovernmental Council in Tashkent.

In addition to the formation of the new working group, the presidents signed a resolution establishing a Council of Regional Heads between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, aimed at addressing transboundary water management challenges. This includes efforts to forecast water flow across shared rivers.

Presidents Tokayev and Mirziyoyev also oversaw the exchange of several important intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements. Among these were accords related to the coordination of radio frequencies in border regions, the conduct of joint military exercises, and the establishment of customs service representations in both countries.

Further memoranda were signed across a variety of sectors, including mining, healthcare, social medical insurance, energy, and tourism, underscoring the broad scope of cooperation between the two nations.