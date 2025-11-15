Uzbek President Highlights Regional Integration Ahead Of Central Asian Leaders' Meeting In Tashkent
Speaking to reporters following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mirziyoyev highlighted the key role of the Consultative Meeting format in advancing regional cooperation.
He also emphasized the importance of mutual support on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Turkic States, and various 'Central Asia Plus' formats.
During Tokayev's state visit to Uzbekistan, the second session of the Supreme Interstate Council took place, focusing on key aspects of the bilateral agenda. A major milestone of the visit was the opening of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation.
Mirziyoyev noted that trade between the two countries has grown by about 15 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching nearly $4 billion, with comprehensive efforts underway to raise it to $10 billion by 2030.
In addition, projects worth roughly $1.3 billion were launched, and discussions covered the development of transport and energy cooperation in the region.
