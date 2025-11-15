Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbek President Highlights Regional Integration Ahead Of Central Asian Leaders' Meeting In Tashkent

2025-11-15 05:05:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 15.​ The upcoming 7th Consultative Meeting of Central Asian heads of state in Tashkent is set to give new momentum to regional integration and strengthen unity across Central Asia, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said at a briefing, Trend reports, citing the president's press service.

Speaking to reporters following talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Mirziyoyev highlighted the key role of the Consultative Meeting format in advancing regional cooperation.

He also emphasized the importance of mutual support on multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Organization of Turkic States, and various 'Central Asia Plus' formats.

During Tokayev's state visit to Uzbekistan, the second session of the Supreme Interstate Council took place, focusing on key aspects of the bilateral agenda. A major milestone of the visit was the opening of the International Center for Industrial Cooperation.

Mirziyoyev noted that trade between the two countries has grown by about 15 percent since the beginning of the year, reaching nearly $4 billion, with comprehensive efforts underway to raise it to $10 billion by 2030.

In addition, projects worth roughly $1.3 billion were launched, and discussions covered the development of transport and energy cooperation in the region.

