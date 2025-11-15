In Orenburg, Partisans Gather Intelligence On Manufacturer Of Oniks High-Precision Missiles

MENAFN - UkrinForm) ATESH reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform. This key enterprise is part of the military-industrial corporation NPO Mashinostroyeniya.

The Strela Production Association specializes in manufacturing high-precision missile systems, including the P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles regularly used by Russian forces to attack civilian sites and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.

The partisans documented the exact coordinates of production workshops and finished-product warehouses, as well as security layouts and shipment routes. Employees of the plant, ethnic Ukrainians who wish to see the Putin regime defeated, assisted in the operation.

All information has been transferred to Ukraine's Defence Forces for further action.

