In Orenburg, Partisans Gather Intelligence On Manufacturer Of Oniks High-Precision Missiles
The Strela Production Association specializes in manufacturing high-precision missile systems, including the P-800 Oniks anti-ship cruise missiles regularly used by Russian forces to attack civilian sites and critical infrastructure in Ukraine.
The partisans documented the exact coordinates of production workshops and finished-product warehouses, as well as security layouts and shipment routes. Employees of the plant, ethnic Ukrainians who wish to see the Putin regime defeated, assisted in the operation.Read also: Air Defense Forces destroy two Russian Kinzhal missiles and 91 drones
All information has been transferred to Ukraine's Defence Forces for further action.
As reported by Ukrinform, agents of the ATESH movement carried out reconnaissance of a strategic oil depot in Russia's Oryol, which supplies Russian military units operating in the Kharkiv and Kursk sectors.
Photo: ATESH
