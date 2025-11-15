Attention Passengers! Red Fort Metro Reopens After Delhi Blast Incident - Check Which Gates Will Be Open Here

MENAFN - Live Mint)The Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi, on Saturday, 15 November 2025, has been reopened for passengers after it was shut down for the last four days due to the Delhi blast incident earlier this week, reported the news portal NDTV.

According to the news portal's report, the authorities have opened up only two out of the four gates, which give the public access to the metro station. For Delhi metro passengers who want to access the Lal Qila Metro, only Gate No. 2 and Gate No. 3 will be open, effective Saturday.

However, Gate No. 1 and Gate No. 4 will remain closed until further notice from the authorities.

According to a recent ANI report, the road around the car bomb blast incident spot has now been opened for traffic movement. The operations of traffic on the road were closed due to the incident earlier this week.

On 10 November 2025, the national capital of Delhi witnessed an explosion which killed 12 people. The explosion, which was near the Red Fort area, was reportedly part of a well-planned conspiracy to carry out“serial blasts” across multiple locations in four cities across India.

Dr Umar Nabi, the primary accused, along with his two accomplices, Dr Muzammil Shakeel, Dr Shaheen Shahid, and Dr Adeel, who have links to past terror cases, have been accused in the ongoing investigations.

According to a recent report, the preliminary findings revealed that suspects stockpiled 2,600 kg of NPK fertiliser and 1,000 kg of ammonium nitrate. These chemicals in these quantities are enough to make multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which can then be used to potentially target multiple cities across India.

A report from the news agency ANI highlighted that the investigative agencies have identified around 8 suspects who planned to carry out explosions at four locations.

“They had planned to move to four cities in groups of two each. Each group was supposed to carry multiple IEDs along with them,” according to the agency report citing people aware of the development.

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, the Delhi Police issued a comprehensive travel advisory requesting people to reach the railway stations, metro stations, and the airports well in advance than their due time amid the heightened vigilance in the city after the blast.

“In view of the heightened security arrangements in the national capital, all passengers are advised to reach the railway stations, metro stations and airport well in advance,” said Joint Commissioner of Police, Milind Dumbre, in the official notice.

If passengers are travelling by train, they should arrive at least one hour prior to the scheduled departure. For daily Delhi metro travellers, the Delhi police recommends to be at the station 20 minutes before their intended train departure.

If people are set to travel via flights, the Delhi Police recommends them to reach the airport a minimum of three hours in advance.