Karnataka: Gadag District Records 481 Snakebite Cases Over Last 2 Years Officials Advise Preventive Measures

Gadag: Snakebite continues to be a significant public health issue in tropical regions, including Gadag district in Karnataka. In the past two years, more than 400 people in this predominantly agricultural district have suffered from snakebites, highlighting the vulnerability of farmers, agricultural labourers, women workers, and other daily wage earners who spend long hours in the fields. The threat is particularly acute during the post-monsoon season when snakes are more active and farmers return to their fields to resume work.

Snakebite Statistics in Gadag

In 2023, Gadag recorded 206 snakebite cases, resulting in one death, while the remaining 205 victims survived thanks to timely medical intervention. By the end of October 2024, 275 snakebite cases were reported, causing three fatalities. The remaining 272 people were successfully treated, demonstrating the effectiveness of prompt healthcare response.

Over the two-year period, a total of 481 people were bitten by snakes in the district, with four deaths. Despite surviving, more than 100 individuals continue to face lingering physical and psychological challenges following their encounters with snakes.

Physical and Mental Challenges After a Snakebite

Snakebite survivors often face a range of long-term complications. Physically, they may suffer from disabilities, infections, chronic pain, disfigurement, reduced mobility, paralysis, nerve damage, and cognitive impairment.

Mentally, survivors may experience post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and persistent anxiety, which can affect daily life and the ability to return to work. Awareness and timely treatment are essential to mitigate these risks.

Understanding Venomous Snakes in Karnataka

Karnataka is home to more than 85 species of snakes, but only seven to eight are venomous. In Gadag, approximately 30% of snakebites involve venomous snakes. The venomous species found in the region include Cobra, Krait, Russell's Viper, Saw-Scaled Viper, Malabar Pit Viper, Hump-Nosed Pit Viper, Coral Snake, and King Cobra.

With the post-monsoon season approaching and reduced rainfall, farmers are likely to spend more time in the fields, increasing the risk of snake encounters.

Treatment and Precautionary Measures

Anti-snake venom (ASV) remains the only effective treatment for venomous snakebites. The district currently maintains a stock of 1,120 ASV vials. Dr Venkatesh Rathod, District Nodal Officer, emphasised that panic and traditional remedies should be avoided. Immediate medical attention at the nearest government hospital is crucial, and treatment is provided free of cost.

What To Do in Case of a Snakebite?



Do not tie anything like rope, thread, or cloth above the bite area.

Do not panic; try to stay calm.

Do not apply any substances to the bite; keep the affected part as still as possible.

Remove footwear, rings, belts, jewellery, watches, and tight clothing from the bitten limb. Do not waste time trying to catch or kill the snake.

With awareness, caution, and timely medical intervention, the majority of snakebite cases can be successfully treated, reducing both fatalities and long-term complications.