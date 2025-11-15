3 Reasons CSK Releasing Matheesha Pathirana Before IPL 2026 Auction Would Be A Costly Mistake

Chennai Super Kings face a tough call ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction, with one decision looming.

Matheesha Pathirana has carved out a reputation as a specialist in the final overs. His slingy action and accurate yorkers have made him a reliable option at the backend of an innings. With Sam Curran traded out, CSK are left with Nathan Ellis and Pathirana. While Ellis can take the new ball, finding another dependable death bowler in a mini auction would be extremely difficult.

CSK may hope to release Pathirana and then buy him back at a lower price. They had retained him for ₹13 crore, but his 2025 season was underwhelming, with 13 wickets at an average of 32.61 and an economy of 10.13. However, the scarcity of quality overseas pacers in a mini auction means franchises like KKR, LSG, and PBKS could bid aggressively. CSK might end up paying the same amount or even more to secure him again.

Pathirana was first spotted by CSK during the Abu Dhabi T10 League and brought in as Adam Milne's replacement in 2022. He became a key figure in 2023, taking 19 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 19.52 and an economy of 8.00, playing a vital role in their title run. Even in 2024, before injury cut his season short, he claimed 13 wickets in six matches. Releasing a player they scouted and developed after just one poor season would undo years of investment.