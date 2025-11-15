Rajkummar-Patralekhaa To Katrina-Vicky: 6 Bollywood Stars Became Parents In 2025

Popular Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa recently announced on social media that they have become parents. In 2025, several celebrities welcomed little ones. Let's take a look at these star parents.

Popular Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced on 15 November 2025 via social media that they have become parents. Patralekhaa gave birth to a baby girl, bringing immense joy to the couple and their fans across the country.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents on 7 November 2025, celebrating the arrival of their baby boy. Fans and fellow celebrities congratulated the couple on this joyous addition to their family.

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, became parents on 19 October 2025, welcoming a baby boy. The couple shared the happy news with fans, who flooded them with congratulatory messages.

On 5 October 2025, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan became proud parents to a baby girl, whom they named Sipara Khan. Fans and well-wishers showered the couple with love and congratulations on the joyful occasion.

On 15 July 2025, Kiara Advani welcomed a baby girl and shared the joyous news on social media. Fans and fellow celebrities celebrated the actress's new journey into motherhood with heartfelt messages.

On 24 March 2025, Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became proud parents to a baby girl, whom they named Ivarah. Fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple on the arrival of their little angel.