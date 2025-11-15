Srinagar Blast: 9 Dead In Accidental Explosion At Nowgam Station

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed grief and concern over the deadly explosion at the Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar district, calling the incident a tragic reminder of the risks faced by security personnel engaged in sensitive investigations. An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building.

In a post on X, the Congress leader called the incident "extremely heartbreaking and concerning" and said the loss of lives during an investigation underscores the dangers involved in handling high-risk material linked to ongoing terror probes. जम्मू-कश्मीर के नौगाम पुलिस स्टेशन में हुए विस्फोट में कई सुरक्षाकर्मियों की मृत्यु और अनेक का घायल होना बहुत ही पीड़ादायक और चिंताजनक है। सूचना है कि ये भीषण हादसा लाल किला हमले से जुड़े विस्फोटकों की जांच के दौरान हुआ। मैं शहीदों को विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करता हूं और... - Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2025 "The explosion at the Naugam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of several security personnel and injuries to many others, is extremely heartbreaking and concerning. Reports indicate that this horrific accident occurred during the investigation of explosives linked to the Red Fort attack. I pay humble tribute to the martyrs and hope for the swift recovery of the injured," Rahul Gandhi wrote.

Blast Linked to Red Fort Attack Probe

The Nowgam blast comes just days after the car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on November 10, which killed 12 people, highlighting the growing threat of terrorism in the country.

The explosion occurred while officers were examining explosives suspected to be connected to the November 10 Red Fort attack case, which killed twelve people and injured several others.

Congress Leaders Condemn Incident

Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress (INC) president, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday strongly condemned the blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed nine lives and injured 24 people.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and called for immediate medical care for the injured. He also urged that adequate compensation be provided to the victims and their families. "It is extremely disconcerting and sad to know that nine precious lives have been lost and 24 people have been injured in a blast at a police station in Nowgam, Jammu & Kashmir. My deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. The injured must be treated with prompt medical supervision and adequate compensation must be provided to the victims."

Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also offered heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones in the ghastly Nowgam Police Station blast.

Officials Confirm Accidental Nature of Blast

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

Hours after a massive late-night explosion reduced Srinagar's Nowgam Police Station to rubble, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday termed the tragedy an "unfortunate accidental incident."

In an official statement, Prashant Lokhande, Joint Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Division (MHA), stated that the blast occurred at 11:20 pm on November 14 inside the police station. (ANI)

