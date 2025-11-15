Ex-DGP UP Prakash Singh EXCL Inside The White Collar Ter**R Network Delhi Red Fort Blast

Watch an exclusive conversation with IPS officer Prakash Singh, former DGP of Uttar Pradesh and Assam, as he explains the key developments in the Delhi Red Fort blast investigation. With nearly 3,000 kg of explosives discovered and a plot incubated for two years, learn what this means for India's security and the intelligence challenges faced. Was this a major intelligence failure, or a rare lapse in otherwise commendable vigilance? Watch. Timestamps: 0:00 Introduction 0:56 Intelligence failures? 2:06 Explosives & conspiracy details 6:25 The professional 'white collar' terror network 8:30 Jammu & Kashmir statehood & cooperation 10:40 Pakistan's role & proving the evidence 12:00 Investigation leads & suspects 13:20 Monitoring educational institutions 14:50 Call for clampdown & stricter measures

