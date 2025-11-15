J&K Deputy CM Demands High-Level Probe Into Nowgam Police Station Blast

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday called for a high-level investigation into the tragic blast at Nowgam Police Station in Srinagar that killed nine and injured thirty-two, noting that repeated acts of violence continue to trouble the Union Territory even decades after militancy first emerged in the region.

Deputy CM Demands Probe, Reflects on Violence

Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said the incident triggered widespread fear among residents, particularly because the news of the blast broke late at night. "The news got out last night, and people panicked. There are blasts which are pre-planned by militants, but we don't know what to say about this unfortunate blast," he said.

Reflecting on the long shadow of conflict in Jammu and Kashmir, the Deputy Chief Minister noted that violence has claimed the lives of security personnel, civil administration staff and ordinary residents for more than three decades. "It is unfortunate for J & K that we have been seeing such incidents since 35-36 years where personnel of security forces, civil administration, or even civilians have laid down their lives to keep this country strong," he remarked.

He urged collective efforts towards restoring normalcy in the region. "We pray for peace and a time when such incidents don't happen. There should be a high-level inquiry of this incident," he added. Responding to the National Medical Commission's move to remove the names of four doctors allegedly found involved in the Delhi blast case, Choudhary expressed deep concern over the involvement of educated youth in extremist-linked activities. "It is unfortunate that such educated children are going into such activities and we must work on this very seriously," he said.

Officials Attribute Blast to Accidental Explosion

An accidental explosion inside the Nowgam Police Station late Friday night left nine personnel dead and 32 others injured and caused extensive damage to the nearby building. The injured were admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in Srinagar for further treatment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, stressed on Saturday that any speculation about the incident was unnecessary, as preliminary findings pointed to an inadvertent blast during a mandated forensic procedure.

The DGP informed that nine individuals who lost their lives included one officer from the State Investigation Agency (SIA), three FSL personnel, two crime-scene photographers, two revenue officials who were assisting the Magistrate's team, and a tailor associated with the operation. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated on Saturday that the cause of the incident would be investigated following a massive accidental explosion. The MHA attributed the highly unstable nature of the explosive material recovered during an ongoing terror module probe that was linked to the Delhi Red Fort blast that occurred on November 10, which killed 12 people. (ANI)

