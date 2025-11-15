Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Birsa Munda On Tribal Pride Day

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'Tribal Pride Day Celebration' organised on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at Shri Guru Nanak Inter College Ground in Nanakmatta, Udham Singh Nagar.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Dhami paid rich tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, calling him a symbol of courage, sacrifice and tribal identity. He said that Birsa Munda's contribution to India's freedom struggle and his efforts to protect the rights, land and culture of tribal communities continue to inspire generations across the country. Dhami added that the celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas across India reflects the nation's deep respect for the sacrifices and legacy of tribal heroes.

Commitment to Tribal Welfare

The Chief Minister highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the state government for the welfare and upliftment of tribal communities in Uttarakhand. He stated that special focus is being given to education, livelihood, health facilities, road connectivity, and the preservation of tribal art, culture, and traditions. Dhami reiterated the state government's commitment to ensuring that development schemes reach the remotest tribal regions of the state.

A large number of tribal community members, students, public representatives, and officials participated in the event, which included cultural performances, traditional dances, exhibitions, and awareness programmes showcasing tribal heritage and achievements.

The Chief Minister also interacted with community members and encouraged youth to take inspiration from Birsa Munda's life and contribute actively to nation-building.

PM Modi's Vision for Tribal Development

Dhami said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought tribal communities to the forefront of national development, with significant expansion of tribal welfare schemes, scholarships, Eklavya schools and opportunities for entrepreneurship. He added that Uttarakhand is committed to carrying forward these efforts with greater speed and transparency.

The Chief Minister concluded his address by stating that the spirit, courage and legacy of Bhagwan Birsa Munda will continue to motivate the nation in its journey towards inclusive development and social harmony.

About Bhagwan Birsa Munda

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

