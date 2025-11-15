WB Governor Bose Flags Tribal Grievances, Calls For Timely Resolution

Governor Bose Highlights Unaddressed Tribal Grievances

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday emphasised the need to address the grievances of tribal communities during the Jharkhand Foundation Day event held at Raj Bhavan, West Bengal. Speaking on the occasion, the West Bengal Governor highlighted that tribal rights require greater attention and the timely resolution of their concerns.

"The rights of the tribals need much room for improvement... Their grievances are not redressed at the proper time and in the proper way... We should ensure that tribals receive the special attention they deserve. This is not given in adequate measure in many villages in West Bengal, which I have visited," the Governor said.

He stated that out of a pool of public issues, including poor road infrastructure, electricity costs, and the unavailability of a sufficient amount of clean drinking water, the worst part is that the grievances of the tribal community are not being properly addressed.

"I have been visiting the tribal villages...Ever since I took over as the Governor here...I used to stay with them, interact with them...They are living with a lot of problems, which are not given enough attention by the competent authorities...It is very sad, especially in a country like India where a tribal lady is the President of India..." he stated, highlighting the gap between policy and ground realities.

Governor Bose called for immediate attention to the tribal people's grievances to ensure a quick resolution to their problems and improve their quality of life. Governor Bose called for immediate action to ensure that tribal concerns are addressed promptly, with a focus on improving their quality of life and socio-economic conditions.

Leaders Extend Jharkhand Foundation Day Greetings

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Jharkhand on the occasion of the State's Foundation Day. In a post on X, he wrote, "Heartfelt greetings to all the residents of the glorious state of Jharkhand, enriched with tribal culture, on the occasion of the state's foundation day. The history of this land of Lord Birsa Munda is filled with tales of courage, struggle, and self-respect. Today, on this special occasion, I extend my wishes for the progress and prosperity of the state along with all my family members in the state."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also extended heartfelt wishes to the people of Jharkhand on the state's Foundation Day. In a post shared on social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi wrote, "Heartiest greetings to all brothers and sisters of Jharkhand on the State Foundation Day...Jharkhand, abundant in natural resources, has a unique folk culture that enriches our diversity. I wish happiness, peace, and progress for all the residents of the state." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)