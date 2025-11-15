IPC, Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council Sign Mou For Medicine Safety

IPC and JSPC Forge Partnership for Patient Safety in Jharkhand

The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), Ghaziabad, an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jharkhand State Pharmacy Council (JSPC), on Saturday.

To strengthen collaborative efforts aimed at promoting the safe and rational use of medicines, enhancing pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance activities, and advancing patient safety initiatives across the state of Jharkhand. The MoU was signed by Dr V Kalaiselvan, Secretary-cum-Scientific Director, IPC, and Prasanth Kumar Pandey, Registrar-cum-Secretary, JSPC, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Through this collaboration, IPC and JSPC will work together to build the capacity of registered pharmacists in areas related to adverse drug reaction (ADR) reporting, pharmacovigilance and materiovigilance practices, and the safe use of medicines.

The partnership envisions strengthening the utilisation of the National Formulary of India (NFI) as a standard reference document across healthcare facilities in Jharkhand and promoting its systematic use by pharmacists to support rational dispensing and safe medication practices. It also includes coordinated efforts to organise awareness programmes for hospital and community pharmacists, support the mandatory use of the NFI in institutional pharmacy settings, and facilitate the annual observance of the National Pharmacovigilance Week in collaboration with the IPC.

Expected Outcomes and Shared Commitment

This MoU is expected to enhance professional engagement, encourage wider participation in ADR reporting, and reinforce medicine safety surveillance mechanisms in the state. IPC will provide technical guidance and expert support for these initiatives, while JSPC will coordinate with pharmacists in public and private healthcare establishments to ensure effective implementation of the agreed activities.

The collaboration between IPC and JSPC reflects a shared commitment to improving medication safety and strengthening public health systems through structured capacity-building and the promotion of evidence-based pharmacy practice. (ANI)

