Mahesh Babu Remembers Father Krishna On Death Anniversary: 'You'd Be Proud'

Remembering the Legendary Ghattamaneni Krishna

Mahesh Babu is remembering his father, the late veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, ahead of the much-awaited 'GlobeTrotter' event on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Guntur Kaaram' star shared an old picture with his late father, featuring a young Mahesh Babu. In a heartfelt note, the actor wrote, "Thinking of you a little more today... and knowing you'd be proud nanna."

Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away in Hyderabad on November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old. Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2009 for his contributions to cinema. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with introducing many firsts to Telugu cinema, including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor, and DTS.

Grand 'GlobeTrotter' Event Unveiled

In the meantime, the makers of 'GlobeTrotter' are set to host a grand event on Saturday at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The event is expected to witness the arrival of the film's lead cast, which includes Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Priyanka Chopra and others.

In a video message, Mahesh Babu urged his fans to remain safe during their visit to the event. "Tomorrow it is...Come safely, enjoy it and go home safely," he wrote in the post shared on Friday.

Star-Studded Cast and Character Reveals

The makers have already created a buzz among fans for the film by dropping stunning posters of the cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra. PeeCee's never-before-seen avatar as the fierce and fearless 'Mandakini' left fans surprised, with her admirers, including members of the film industry, gushing over you.

On the other hand, Prithviraj is likely to play the lead antagonist as 'Kumbha'. Further details surrounding the film's plot or release date are yet to be unveiled. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)