Football Games For Saturday, November 15, 2025: Match Schedule And Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Saturday, November 15, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Today's football calendar is packed with thrilling matches across top-tier leagues and international competitions.
Highlights include FIFA U-17 World Cup knockout stage clashes like Senegal vs Uganda and South Korea vs England, while UEFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers feature Kazakhstan vs Belgium and multiple European fixtures.
In women's football, English Women's Super League brings Manchester City vs Manchester United, and Saudi Women's League showcases Al-Ula vs Al-Hilal.
Fans can also enjoy Brazilian Série A games like Sport vs Flamengo and Santos vs Palmeiras, Brazilian Série B matches, LaLiga 2 fixtures, and more.
FIFA U-17 World Cup (Round of 32)
09:30 AM – Senegal vs Uganda
Channels: FIFA+
09:30 AM – South Korea vs England
Channels: FIFA+
10:00 AM – Italy vs Czech Republic
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and FIFA+
10:30 AM – Japan vs South Africa
Channels: FIFA+
11:45 AM – Germany vs Burkina Faso
Channels: FIFA+
12:15 PM – Venezuela vs North Korea
Channels: FIFA+
12:45 PM – Austria vs Tunisia
Channels: FIFA+
12:45 PM – Croatia vs Uzbekistan
Channels: FIFA+
English Women's Super League
10:30 AM – Manchester City vs Manchester United
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Xsports and Disney+
UEFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers
11:00 AM – Kazakhstan vs Belgium
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
02:00 PM – Turkey vs Bulgaria
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
02:00 PM – Cyprus vs Austria
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
02:00 PM – Georgia vs Spain
Channels: Disney+
02:00 PM – Liechtenstein vs Wales
Channels: Sportv 3
04:45 PM – Switzerland vs Sweden
Channels: Sportv
04:45 PM – Denmark vs Belarus
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
04:45 PM – Greece vs Scotland
Channels: Disney+
04:45 PM – Slovenia vs Kosovo
Channels: Disney+
04:45 PM – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Women's League
12:15 PM – Al-Ula vs Al-Hilal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr
German Cup Women
12:30 PM – Wolfsburg vs Freiburg
Channels: DAZN
Spanish LaLiga 2
12:00 PM – Albacete vs FC Andorra
Channels: Disney+
12:00 PM – Castellón vs Real Sociedad B
Channels: Disney+
05:00 PM – Racing Santander vs Granada
Channels: Disney+
International Friendly
01:00 PM – Brazil vs Senegal
Channels: Globo, GE TV and Sportv
07:00 PM – United States vs Paraguay
Channels: Xsports
09:00 PM – Colombia vs New Zealand
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Xsports
Brazilian Série B
04:30 PM – Coritiba vs Athletic
Channels: Youtube/@desimpedidos, RedeTV and Disney+
04:30 PM – Volta Redonda vs Chapecoense
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
04:30 PM – CRB vs Vila Nova
Channels: Disney+
04:30 PM – Avaí vs Remo
Channels: Disney+
04:30 PM – Atlético-GO vs Operário Ferroviário
Channels: Disney+
Uruguayan 2nd Division
04:30 PM – Colon vs Maldonado
Channels: Disney+
07:00 PM – Atenas vs Tacuarembo
Channels: Disney+
Liga Futsal (Semifinal – First Leg)
05:00 PM – Jaraguá vs Atlântico
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr, Youtube/@LNFoficial, Xsports and BandSports
Brazilian Série A
06:30 PM – Sport vs Flamengo
Channels: Amazon Prime Video
09:00 PM – Santos vs Palmeiras
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Note: Broadcast channels and times are based on available information and may be subject to change. For the most up-to-date details, check local listings or official streaming platforms.
