China Announces Largest Gold Deposit Discovery Since Over 7 Decades
(MENAFN) China announced Friday the discovery of its most massive single gold deposit since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949.
The Dadonggou Gold Mine in northeastern Liaoning province contains 1,444.49 tons of proven gold reserves, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.
State-run media reported the mine has already cleared an economic feasibility assessment, paving the way for development operations.
The deposit is classified as a super-large, open-pit mine. Officials stated the area above the 720-meter (2,362-foot) elevation holds an estimated 2.586 billion tons of ore with an average gold content of 0.56 grams (0.02 ounces) per ton.
The mine was identified through an exceptionally rapid 15-month exploration process, which authorities suggested could establish a blueprint for "short-cycle, high-quality" mineral surveys moving forward, according to the report.
The discovery represents a significant boost to China's domestic gold reserves at a time when Beijing is actively working to reduce dependence on foreign resources and strengthen its position in global commodity markets. China already ranks as the world's largest gold producer and consumer, and this find substantially expands the nation's proven reserves.
The open-pit classification indicates the gold is relatively accessible near the surface, potentially reducing extraction costs and accelerating production timelines once mining operations commence.
