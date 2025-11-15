1St Test: Kuldeep Dismisses Rickelton Before Tea As South Africa Trail India By 12 Runs

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Kuldeep Yadav struck early to dismiss Ryan Rickelton as South Africa reached 18/1 in 6.4 overs at tea, trailing India by 12 runs on Day 2 of the first Test at the Eden Gardens on Saturday. Earlier, India were bowled out for 189 in their first innings and held a slender 30-run lead over South Africa.

South Africa's second innings commenced on a scorching note as Jasprit Bumrah troubled Rickelton with pace and bounce, even striking him a couple of times on the body, though the batter still managed to score two boundaries. Axar Patel, taking the new ball ahead of Mohammed Siraj, bowled a disciplined line to ensure Rickelton and Aiden Markram were kept in check.

The breakthrough from Kuldeep came at the stroke of tea, when his fuller and straight ball trapped Rickelton lbw for 11. With Markram still not out on three and set to be joined by Wiaan Mulder in the post-tea session, the contest remains delicately poised, with both sides looking to seize momentum in the final session on Day 2.

Previously, much like South Africa's first innings on day one, India's batting was characterised by limited contributions and a lack of significant partnerships, with the 57-run stand between KL Rahul and Washington Sundar being the most productive agreement for the hosts.

Rahul was the only batter from India to surpass 30 runs, as the hosts' innings quickly unravelled – from 153/4, India lost their last five wickets for just 36 runs to be dismissed for 189 in 62.2 overs.

For South Africa, off-spinner Simon Harmer extracted turn very well and varied his pace beautifully on a challenging two-paced pitch with uneven bounce to achieve figures of 4-30, while left-arm pacer Marco Jansen took 3-35.

The second session began with Dhruv Jurel displaying exquisite timing to cut and drive off Corbin Bosch for boundaries, while Ravindra Jadeja played a beautiful leaning drive past cover for another four.

But Harmer struck on his tossed-up delivery, Jurel was quick in closing the bat face early, and the off-spinner grabbed the leading edge to complete a simple caught and bowled chance.

After India took the lead, Harmer returned to trap Jadeja lbw with his skiddy delivery, with the all-rounder also burning a review. One wicket gave South Africa two, as Kuldeep nicked a leg-side delivery down to keeper Kyle Verreynne off Jansen, who later rattled Siraj's off-stump.

Harmer completed his four-fer by having Axar caught at backward point, and with Shubman Gill not walking out to bat due to a neck spasm, India's innings ended one run short of 190. With India losing five wickets for just 51 runs after the lunch break, before Kuldeep struck at the stroke of tea, the game is now tantalizingly poised for a cracking finish.

Brief Scores: South Africa 159 and 18/1 in 6.4 overs (Ryan Rickelton 11; Kuldeep Yadav 1-2) trail India 189 in 62.2 overs (KL Rahul 39, Washington Sundar 29; Simon Harmer 4-30, Marco Jansen 3-35) by 12 runs.