Six Killed in Russian Strike on Kyiv
(MENAFN) The fatalities from Russia's overnight assault on Kyiv Friday have climbed to six, with 35 wounded, announced Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.
Russian forces bombarded the Ukrainian capital with drones and missiles during nighttime hours, inflicting damage on critical infrastructure facilities, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Ukraine faced a total assault of 430 drones and 19 missiles, including three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and one Zircon hypersonic cruise missile, Ukrainian air defense forces reported.
Preliminary figures indicate air defense systems intercepted 405 drones and 14 missiles.
The massive strike represents one of Russia's most intensive aerial bombardments targeting the capital in recent months, utilizing advanced weaponry including hypersonic platforms designed to evade conventional air defense systems.
Ukrainian authorities continue assessing the full extent of infrastructure damage and civilian casualties as emergency response teams operate across affected areas. The barrage underscores the sustained intensity of Russia's aerial campaign against urban centers despite ongoing international diplomatic efforts.
