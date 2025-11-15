'Only In Dubai': Road Issue Fixed In 12 Hours After Report Cyclist Praises Authorities

A Dubai-based cyclist was left awestruck when a bulge on Al Qudra cycling track was fixed in just 12 hours after he reported it to police recently.

The complaint was first heard, when authorities monitoring the area with a drone asked the cyclist if he had anything to report about the track, at around 9.30am, on Tuesday.

With nothing major popping into his mind, the resident decided to casually mention a bulge that could be seen on the road. He then went on his way, to Abu Dhabi, and during his return back, was amazed to see a man in protective gear at the cycling track.

When the cyclist inquired about the reason behind the construction, the man said it was to repair the bulge that had been reported. The cyclist soon learnt that the team in charge of the repair was Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The Dubai resident expressed how efficient the communication was between Dubai Police, RTA, and the construction company, who worked together to fix the issue within 12 hours after it was first pointed out.

"Only in Dubai, they can react so quickly," he said in a video shared on his social media. The resident also thanked the authorities for making the track much safer, and expressed gratitude on behalf of the cycling community.

The Dubai-based cyclist, who has 10,000 followers, creates content about his biking experiences, and often highlights authorities efforts to keep riders safe.