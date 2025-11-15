UAE: Wishes Of 54 Chronically Ill Children Fulfilled For Nation's 54Th Eid Al Etihad

After 12 years of longing to become a mother, Faten Riyad Abu Nahla's joy quickly turned into a test of faith when her newborn son was diagnosed with a rare condition. Yet her story became one of resilience, gratitude, and unwavering hope.

Faten finally welcomed her son, Mohammed Anwar. The happiness she had long awaited was soon shadowed by concern. "I never expected it to be so hard," she said. "After 12 years of waiting, I was overjoyed to be pregnant. But when Mohammed was born, we discovered he had a rare condition."

Mohammed was born with deformities affecting his spine, leg, and some internal organs. He required urgent surgery within 24 hours of birth and was immediately transferred from Ras Al Khaimah to Al Qasimi Hospital in Sharjah for treatment.“It was very difficult,” Faten said,“But I thank God. His mind is sound, and that gives me strength.” Despite the uncertainty, she remains focused on positivity and compassion.

Faten's son was one of the beneficiaries of Make-A-Wish UAE. “This initiative brought me joy,” she told Khaleej Times.“It reminds you that even in hardship, other families are facing their own challenges, and that teaches patience and gratitude.”

Make-A-Wish UAE fulfilled 54 wishes for 54 children battling chronic medical conditions as part of celebrating the upcoming 54th Eid Al Etihad.

Among the children whose wishes were granted was Sultan, an 11-year-old Emirati boy who has lived with diabetes since the age of 8. His dream was to visit Japan, inspired by his love of anime and video games. "He specifically wanted to go to Universal Studios Japan to see Super Nintendo World," his mother, Sheikha Ibrahim, said.

The diagnosis had initially presented a steep learning curve for the family.“It was very difficult, especially explaining to a child that he can't eat sweets or needs regular injections,” Sheikha recalled.“But over time, we learned to cope together. Sultan's wish gave him something to look forward to, a reminder that life doesn't stop because of his condition.”

Twelve-year-old Ahmed shared his own heartfelt wish, dreaming of an iPhone“so I can call my parents in case of emergencies at home.” He also wished for an Apple Watch to help him better manage his diabetes.“It will help me monitor my glucose better instead of using the device,” he explained.

'Happiness heals spirit'

Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE, said the organisation has granted more than 7,950 wishes across the region since its establishment in 2010. Fulfilling wishes supports children living with cancer, tumors, diabetes, and other life-threatening or life-altering illnesses. But he emphasised that fulfilling wishes does far more than provide gifts or trips.

“Treatment has two parts: physical and emotional,” Al Zubaidi said.“Medicine helps the body, but moments of happiness heal the spirit.”

This year's wish recipients ranged in age from 4 to 18, with diverse backgrounds, experiences, and medical conditions. Bringing the children together, Al Zubaidi noted, allows them to draw strength from one another.“A child with an illness seeing another child like them... they give one another courage. These gatherings help uplift their spirits.”

He added that more than 90 per cent of children show noticeable improvement in happiness and vitality after having their wishes granted.“If you lift a child's spirits, the healing process becomes much easier,” he said.“When they are happy, they fight harder.”