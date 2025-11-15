403
Sudan Army Chief Pledges Continued Combat Until RSF Eliminated
(MENAFN) Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared Friday there will be "no truce or peace" with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), pledging continued combat operations until the "complete elimination of the rebel militia."
Al-Burhan, who chairs Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, delivered the statement during a public address in the Al-Sreiha area of Gezira State in central Sudan, according to the sovereign council's media office.
He maintained that negotiations or ceasefires cannot resolve the conflict, insisting that "the march continues to defeat the rebel terrorist militia."
The military commander also called on all Sudanese to join what he termed the "battle of dignity and honor," urging "anyone who can bear arms" to enlist in combat against the RSF.
Al-Burhan further declared that the Sudanese population will reject the RSF and its backers, demanding the international community "collect the weapons from these groups to establish peace in the country."
On November 6, the RSF announced acceptance of a ceasefire proposal from the International Quad Group (United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) as part of a humanitarian truce framework for Sudan.
Leaked proposal details outline a three-month humanitarian pause enabling aid delivery, followed by a nine-month political negotiation process targeting comprehensive settlement and permanent ceasefire implementation.
Sudan remains engulfed in devastating warfare between the Sudanese army and RSF that erupted in April 2023. The violence has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, catastrophically worsening the nation's humanitarian emergency.
Al-Burhan's uncompromising stance signals the collapse of diplomatic efforts to halt bloodshed that has transformed Sudan into one of the world's most severe humanitarian disasters.
