Japan calls in Beijing envoy over Taiwan remarks
(MENAFN) Japan called in China’s ambassador on Friday following provocative remarks by Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s statements on Taiwan.
Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan’s vice foreign minister, summoned Ambassador Wu Jianghao and “made a strong protest regarding the highly inappropriate remarks recently made by Xue,” according to ministry statements.
The controversy arose after Xue posted on a US-based social media platform that he would “cut a dirty neck without a moment of hesitation,” in response to Takaichi’s warning that any Chinese military action against Taiwan—including a naval blockade—could be considered a “survival-threatening situation,” allowing Japan to invoke collective self-defense. The post was later deleted.
Funakoshi reiterated Japan’s demand that China take “appropriate actions,” with ministry statements noting that the two officials exchanged positions, with Funakoshi countering based on Japan’s “consistent and long-standing position.”
The policy chief of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Takayuki Kobayashi, also emphasized that Tokyo must “respond firmly” to Xue’s comments, while reaffirming Japan’s commitment to maintain “constructive and stable Japan-China relations.” He added that despite recent travel advisories from China, ties with Beijing remain “extremely important” and Japan’s stance toward China is unchanged.
The diplomatic friction escalated as Chinese authorities previously summoned Japan’s ambassador to lodge formal complaints over Takaichi’s remarks. Ambassador Wu on Friday described the statements as “blatantly provocative,” claiming Takaichi “refused to acknowledge her mistake and retract her remarks, which crossed China’s red line and is a complete misjudgment of the situation.” He added that “China will by no means tolerate such remarks, and has lodged serious representations and strong protests over it.”
