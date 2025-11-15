Qatar To Host Doha Tattoo Festival In December

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Under the patronage of HE the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, Qatar will host the inaugural international festival of military music and marching (Doha blade-->



The event will take place from Dec 16 to 20 at Katara Cultural Village. The announcement was made at a press conference held by the festival's organizing committee, where HE Major-General Dr Abdullah Yousef al-Mal, Legal Adviser to the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, spoke about the

HE al-Mal said Qatar's hosting of the festival for the first time in the region underscores Doha's role as a platform for cultural and artistic exchange, where music meets military discipline in a display reflecting national values and openness to the world. Dr al-Mal added that the first edition will feature a distinct Qatari character, balancing tradition and innovation to offer audiences a high-quality experience befitting the country's stature.