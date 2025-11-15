Qatar To Host Doha Tattoo Festival In December
The event will take place from Dec 16 to 20 at Katara Cultural Village. The announcement was made at a press conference held by the festival's organizing committee, where HE Major-General Dr Abdullah Yousef al-Mal, Legal Adviser to the Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Organizing Committee, spoke about the blade-->
HE al-Mal said Qatar's hosting of the festival for the first time in the region underscores Doha's role as a platform for cultural and artistic exchange, where music meets military discipline in a display reflecting national values and openness to the world. Dr al-Mal added that the first edition will feature a distinct Qatari character, balancing tradition and innovation to offer audiences a high-quality experience befitting the country's stature.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment