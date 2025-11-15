403
Joint US-South Korea naval drills take place in East Sea
(MENAFN) US and South Korean naval forces carried out joint drills in the East Sea from Tuesday to Friday, involving a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and over a dozen warships and maritime patrol aircraft from both nations.
South Korea deployed its ROKS Yulgok Yi I and ROKS Seoae Ryu Seong-ryong Aegis destroyers, while the US contributed the USS George Washington aircraft carrier, USS Robert Smalls cruiser, and USS Milius and USS Shoup destroyers.
"This training was prepared to strengthen deterrence against North Korea...as well as interoperability of the South Korea and US navies based on the steadfast South Korea-US alliance," the South Korean Navy said.
US Navy Admiral Daryl Caudle also arrived in South Korea for a four-day visit, expected to meet South Korean naval leadership and other military officials.
