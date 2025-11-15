Andhra Pradesh Sets Country's First Drone City At Orvakal To Create 40,000 Jobs

MENAFN - KNN India)India's aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors received a major boost on Friday as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu virtually launched the country's first Drone City at Orvakal, expected to generate over 40,000 jobs.

The initiative marks a major leap in strengthening India's capabilities in next-generation aerospace, unmanned systems, and innovation-led manufacturing.

The announcement follows the foundation stone laying of the Kopparthy and Orvakal Industrial Nodes by the Prime Minister on 16 October 2025, reinforcing the Government's commitment to accelerating industrial corridor development and building future-ready infrastructure.

Developed in close collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the 300-acre Drone City is expected to generate over 40,000 jobs and will host the world's largest common drone testing facility.

Designed as a fully integrated ecosystem, it will bring together manufacturing, testing, research, repairs and maintenance (RRM), and product development, consolidating essential components of the drone value chain within a single hub.

Addressing the 30th edition of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam, The Commerce Minister highlighted India's rapid rise as a trusted partner in global supply chains. He praised Andhra Pradesh's strong contributions to the national growth agenda and reaffirmed the Government's vision for Viksit Bharat @2047.

He underscored India's growing leadership in semiconductors, clean energy, and innovation-driven industries, stressing that the country's economic momentum is built on a solid foundation of policy stability, sustainability, and an increasingly trusted global reputation.

With Drone City positioned as a catalyst for advanced manufacturing, high-skilled employment, and next-gen innovation, the initiative marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward becoming a global hub for aerospace and unmanned systems technology.

(KNN Bureau)