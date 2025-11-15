Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gyeonggi province reports dangerous avian flu

Gyeonggi province reports dangerous avian flu


2025-11-15 04:03:45
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Korea confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5) at a laying hen farm in Pyeongtaek, located about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, as stated by reports.

A response team has been sent to enforce quarantine measures, including culling affected birds, restricting farm access, and carrying out an epidemiological investigation. In addition, a nationwide 36-hour temporary halt has been imposed on the movement of hens, related livestock facilities, and transport vehicles.

The public has been advised to avoid areas frequented by migratory birds that could carry the virus and to follow strict biosecurity protocols. South Korea recorded its first highly pathogenic avian influenza case of 2025 in September.

MENAFN15112025000045017640ID1110347947



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search