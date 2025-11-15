403
Gyeonggi province reports dangerous avian flu
(MENAFN) Authorities in South Korea confirmed a case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5) at a laying hen farm in Pyeongtaek, located about 50 kilometers south of Seoul, as stated by reports.
A response team has been sent to enforce quarantine measures, including culling affected birds, restricting farm access, and carrying out an epidemiological investigation. In addition, a nationwide 36-hour temporary halt has been imposed on the movement of hens, related livestock facilities, and transport vehicles.
The public has been advised to avoid areas frequented by migratory birds that could carry the virus and to follow strict biosecurity protocols. South Korea recorded its first highly pathogenic avian influenza case of 2025 in September.
