South Korea recovers last victim from Ulsan plant disaster
(MENAFN) South Korean authorities have recovered the seventh and final body from the site of a collapsed boiler tower at a thermal power plant in Ulsan, according to reports.
The collapse occurred on November 6, trapping seven workers. Six bodies were retrieved in the days following the accident.
The tower, which had been inactive since 2021 after 40 years of service, was being dismantled at the time of the collapse. Authorities also demolished two additional towers earlier this week to aid in the search for workers who were initially still missing beneath a third collapsed structure.
