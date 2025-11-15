Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025: Empower Engage Sustain Women Leading Initiatives

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The morning light falls softly over Riyadh as women from across the world gather under one roof. Voices rise. Ideas meet. Purpose finds its direction.









Under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia 2025 opens today at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, running from 4–6 November 2025, and culminating in a Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony at The National Museum of Saudi Arabia.

Now in its second edition, the Forum has become a landmark in the Kingdom's evolving story - a confluence of leadership, innovation, and imagination. This year's theme,“Empower. Engage. Sustain – Women Leading Initiatives,” mirrors the nation's bold ambition to transform through creativity and knowledge, in perfect harmony with Saudi Vision 2030.

“This gathering brings together minds and experiences united by curiosity, courage, and the desire to create meaningful change,” said HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.“It is a space where voices from diverse backgrounds connect, engage, and grow - where ideas are exchanged openly, and conversations spark new directions for growth.”





Leadership and Organisation

At the heart of this international endeavour stands Olga Balakleets, Founder and CEO of the Creative Women Platform - a cultural entrepreneur whose vision has shaped one of the world's most dynamic spaces for female leadership and creativity.

“It is a great honour to welcome this second edition of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia,” said Olga Balakleets.“Thanks to the extraordinary vision and support of HRH Princess Noura, this Forum has become more than an event - it is a growing movement for women across the region and beyond. Together, we are not only shaping conversations but building a lasting legacy for future generations.”

The 2025 edition is directed by Rebeca Riofrio, Executive Director of the Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia, Chairwoman of the UK Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports, and recipient of the Queen's Awards for Business and International Trade.

“The youth of Saudi Arabia are not waiting for the future - they are building it now. In their creativity lies the promise of transformation, and in their courage, the blueprint of a brighter world,” said Rebeca Riofrio.

Forum Overview

Hosted at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the largest women's university in the world and home to its Women Leadership Centre, the Forum unites over 500 delegates - CEOs, policymakers, artists, scientists, and educators - bound by a shared mission: to lead change with purpose.

Across three days, the programme traces the pulse of transformation - from sustainability and technology to social enterprise, art, and cultural diplomacy. Each session builds toward a single belief: that leadership rooted in creativity can redefine the global future.





Speakers

This year's Forum welcomes an extraordinary assembly of women leaders and changemakers.

International Speakers:

Gloria Ai (Founder, iAsk Media & Capital; National March 8th Red-Banner Pacesetter); Zeynab Al-Khero (Executive Director, Global Chamber London, Founder & Principal, ZALK Consulting Ltd); Olga Balakleets (Founder & CEO, Creative Women Platform); Sandra Bauknecht (Luxury Specialist, Fashion Journalist, TV Personality, Collector); Ida Beerhalter (Co-Head, IOME); Kiera Chaplin (Entrepreneur, Model & Advocate for Confidence, Empowerment, and Legacy); Dr. Ana Cukic Armstrong (Founder & CEO, AIM Cube; Senior Lecturer, University of Greenwich); HRH Princess Katarina of Serbia, Lady de Silva (Ambassador, World Smart Cities Forum; Ambassador, BYSA, Patron, ARNI, Patron, The English Schools' Orchestra); Elizabeth de Moraes, M.A., M.F.A. (CEO & Founder, E.L.I. Productions, Global Presence and Branding Strategist, Transformational Speaker, and International Bestselling Author); Martha Fiennes (Filmmaker, Screenwriter, Director, and Digital Artist); Dr. Aradhana Khowala (CEO & Founder, Aptamind Partners); Christina Korp (Astronaut Wrangler, Founder & CEO, SPACE for a Better World & Purpose Entertainment); Dr. Jane Leonard (Founder & CEO, Doctor Jane Leonard); The Hon. Islée Oliva Salinas (Chair of the Board, Creative Women Platform); Dr. Virginia Rivera (VP, Peeyush Group of Companies & Trust, CEO, Mahila Udyami Women's Empowerment and Business Hub); Laura Timm (Founder, Success Without Limits and LT Business Consulting, Chair (London Region) & England Policy Representative, Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), CWP Special Advisor); Dr. Sylvia Tiryaki (Chairwoman, Helsinki Committee for Human Rights, Slovakia); Ilijana Vavan (Founder, ItStartUp); HH Princess Sophia Fürstin Wolkonsky (Founder & CEO, Castillia); Fiona Yassin MSc (Founder & Clinical Director, The Wave Clinic); Keira Zhang (Founder & CEO, One World Duty Free); Mirjam Katharina Zwingli (Director, nanoSTAB – The Road, CWP Chair, German-speaking Switzerland), Sahiqa Bennett (CEO & Co-Founder, AIYAH), Seema Gupta (Co-Founder & CEO, Climate Scale-Up), Elena Howarth (Wealth Manager, Founder of Creative Brain Academy, CWP Chair, French-speaking Switzerland), Prathibha Prahlad (Founder Chairperson, non-profits, Prasiddha Foundation & Forum For Art Beyond Borders; Founder Festival Director, Delhi International Arts Festival, CWP Chair, India), Jill Douka MBA, MCC (Academic Director of the Global Academy of Coaching, Mentor, Entrepreneur, CWP Chair, Greece), Pernilla S. Corizza (Founder, Honour Your Leadership; Leadership Strategist, CWP Chair, Sweden), Althea Bunce (Founder, Sri Lanka Bespoke, CWP Chair, Sri Lanka), Jacqueline Bourke (Senior Director, Creative, Getty Images), Amira Fouad (CEO and Founder, Encore Performing Arts, CWP Chair, UAE), Maxim Jago (Futurist, Author, Keynote & Founder), Dr. Bindunie S. Rowland (Founder & CEO - SYNCYR AI | Founder - CEYMIRION Ltd | Founder - WellBeology Ltd | CWP Ambassador).

Viola Edward (CEO, GRIT Academy, Executive Director, Creative Women Platform, President & Co-Founder, Global Mentoring Network & Sustainable Art & Fashion Academy, Author); Yasmeen Gailani (Deputy Director, MENA, Sotheby's Middle East Specialist and Representative); Ms. Kelly Harrison BEng CEng MIStructE (Board Director, Whitby Wood); Heather R. Hayes, M.Ed., LPC, CIP, CAI (Founder & CEO, Heather R. Hayes & Associates); Ms. Lisa Kurbiel (Head of Secretariat, United Nations Joint SDG Fund); Her Royal Majesty Olori Aderonke Ademiluyi-Ogunwusi (Founder, Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria, CEO, Adire Oodua Textile Hub, CEO, Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative) by Video Transmission; Dr Nicole Owolabi FRCEM, MBBS (Founder & CEO of ViTOX), Denise Parkinson (SVP Sales and Marketing, Variet), Liz Perkins (News Editor, Sunday Telegraph), Rebeca Riofrio (Executive Director, Creative Women Forum Saudi Arabia | Chairwoman, UK Parliamentary Society for Arts, Fashion & Sports | Marketing Manager, Anglia Ruskin University).





Saudi Arabia and GCC:

Eng. Nouf Abdulghani (Head of Environmental Sustainability, Saudi Principal Buyer); Kariman Abuljadayel (Olympian, Skier, Architect); Salwa Abuljadayel (Senior Events Operations, Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia); Bayan Abuzinadah (Founder & MD, Jazala Wellness); Dr. Jawaher AlFurhood (Specialist, Sustainability Policy & Advocacy, SABIC); Dr. Miasser Al-Ghamdi (Sr. Manager, External Affairs CEO Office, SABIC); Munira H. AlHazani (President & Founder, Saudi Arabian Botanical Society); Prof. Dr. Selwa A.F. Al-Hazzaa (CEO & Founder, SDM); Ghada AlAqel (Rewards Senior Manager, Arab National Bank); Farah AlSharif (Global Partnerships & Activations Manager, Misk Foundation); Wafa AlObaidat (Founder & CEO, PLAYBOOK); HH Princess Mishael bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (Founder & Chairwoman, The Movement Axis Sports Association); HH Princess Mashael bint Saud Al Shalan (Co-Founder & Managing Director, Aeon Collective); Ms. Adwa Alarifi (Assistant Minister for Sport Affairs, Ministry of Sport); Dr. Amal Al-Abduljabbar (General Manager, Education, Research & Innovation department, Heritage Commission, Ministry of Culture); Reem AlAfaliq (Sales Development Manager, DHL Express Saudi Arabia); Manar M. Alaskar (Chief Data Officer, Arab National Bank); Dr. Basma AlBuhairan (Managing Director, Saudi Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution – C4IR); Lama Alessa (Chief of Marketing & Customer Experience, Arab National Bank); HRH Princess Nourah AlFaisal (Designer & Founder, Nuun Jewels; CEO, Art of Heritage); Alzahra Alfozan (Head of Investments & Money Markets, Arab National Bank); Hamid Alharthi (Executive Director, Sustainability & ESG, SABIC); Lama Alhamawi (Founder & Host of Discussions; Head of Diplomacy at Arab News,Senior Journalist); Mrs. Nada Saleh Alismail (Assistant Deputy Minister for Scholarships, Ministry of Education); Dr. Hawazen Almugren (Dean, College of Business Administration, Princess Nourah University); Dr. Alanood Alotaibi (Consultant, Women's Leadership Centre; Assistant Professor of Economics, Princess Nourah University); Razan Al-Ajmi (Co-Founder, Power Experiences; First Saudi Skydiver & Entrepreneur in Sports); Hadeel Ali Alqahtani (Project Manager, Renewable IPP Projects, Principal Buyer); Ms. Nasreen Alissa (Co-Managing Partner, Trowers & Hamlins Riyadh; Founder, Know Your Rights); Rawan Almogbil (Founder & CEO, Nora Almonif (Head of Business Technology, Arab National Bank); Sara AlRashed (Founder, Asteri Beauty); Jumanah AlHejaili (Senior Manager Service Quality, DHL Express Saudi Arabia); HE Dr. Suzan Alyahya (CEO, Royal Institute of Traditional Arts); Norah Alkhursany (Head of Strategic Partnership Department, Oil Sustainability Program); Ahlam Cluntun, PT (Founder & COO, Bahaa Adaptive Fashion), Attorney Dr. Hayathem Bin Hasher (Founder & CEO, Dr Hayathem Bin Hasher Medical Law Firm & Consultancy); Ms. Rajaa Moumena (Founder and General Manager of Future Institute of Higher Education & Training, Vice Chairman, Board of Education and Training at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jeddah), Faisal Sultan (President, Lucid Middle East); HRH Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud by Video Transmission, Shatha Al-Shammari (Sr. Manager, Change management, HR, SABIC); Khlood A. Aldukheil, CFA (CEO, Erteqa Financial Company); Ms. Lima Alqarfan (Professional Development Programs Manager, Alfanar), Nawar Alsubaihin (Sr Manager, Talent Management & Total Rewards, Lucid Motors); Sarah Baashan (Director of Corporate Sustainability, Aramco); Gihan Hyde (CEO, Saafah Foundation).

Each brings not only expertise but conviction - an understanding that progress begins with dialogue.

Sponsors, Partnerships, and Alliances

The Forum's success is sustained by an exceptional network of institutions and organisations dedicated to women's advancement and global sustainability.

Strategic Partners: Arab National Bank (anb); Women Leadership Centre (Princess Nourah University); Ministry of Culture; Women and Energy Association (WE); Riyadh Municipality.

Platinum Partners: Rukun Creative Exchange, AlMashtal, Morini Restaurant, Jareed Hotel.

Gold Partners: DHL Express Saudi Arabia, AGFUND, Lucid Motors, Saudi Electricity Company, Principal Buyer Limited, Nayyara Banqueting and Conference Center.

Silver Partner: Alfanar.

Knowledge Partner: Saudi Arabian Botanical Society, Charity Partner: Herfa.

Key Alliances: Quintessentially Experiences, SIGULP, Global Travel Solutions (GTS), United Nations, Next Level, Saudi Business Council, UN Joint SDG Fund, Sotheby's, Climate Scale-Up, Art in Fusion Production Company, WAVE, Comma, Elaph & The Parliamentary Society for Arts.

Together, these partnerships form a bridge between innovation, heritage, and human connection - the essence of progress.

Gala Dinner and Awards Ceremony

On 6 November, as evening falls, the National Museum glows in amber light. Within its walls, a celebration begins - a night honouring women whose achievements shape culture and industry alike.

Performances by Keri Fuge-soprano, Olga Balakleets-pianist, Mara Galeazzi - prima ballerina, Sophia Patsalides-pop-artist, Mirna Nasser - Saudi singer illuminate the evening, merging music, and art into a shared experience.

“Tonight is a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and purpose,” said HRH Princess Noura bint Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in her evening address.“It is a tribute to those who lead with courage and imagination - and a reminder that when thought meets action, we create something greater than ourselves.”

The applause lingers - long after the music fades.

Art Exhibition Powered by DHL

The Forum concludes with art - quiet, human, enduring.

The Creative Women Art Exhibition, curated by Rafael Porzycki and powered by DHL Saudi Arabia, opens at Princess Nourah University and continues at The National Museum.

Inspired by the Ministry of Culture's Year of Handicrafts initiative, the exhibition features artists including Aida Murad, Saule Suleimenova, Sofia Cacciapaglia, Elisa Insua, Fatimah Al Nimr, and Olivia d'Aboville, among others. Proceeds will benefit the Herfah Cooperative Society in Riyadh.

Here, art transcends expression - it becomes continuity: the enduring story of women creating, leading, and shaping beauty that outlasts time.

About the Creative Women Platform

Founded in 2016 by Olga Balakleets in the United Kingdom, the Creative Women Platform has become one of the world's leading international networks for female leaders, visionaries, and award-winning entrepreneurs from more than 50 countries. It serves as a space for innovators, thought leaders, and women in top positions who are redefining business and creativity. Bridging business and art, ambition and empathy, the platform fosters a global community that is reimagining the future of leadership.

For more information, visit:

