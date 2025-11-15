403
China Calls on U.S. to Handle Taiwan Matters with 'Utmost Prudence'
(MENAFN) A Chinese government official Saturday issued an urgent call for Washington to handle Taiwan-related matters with extreme caution following a newly announced U.S. arms package to the island.
Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, delivered the statement addressing the recently disclosed $330 million U.S. weapons sale to Taiwan.
"We firmly oppose U.S. arms sales to Taiwan. This position is consistent and clear," Chen said, adding that such a move seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests, and sent a seriously wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.
Chen pressed Washington to honor the one-China principle and three China-U.S. joint communiques—particularly the August 17 Communique—cease enabling and backing "Taiwan independence" separatist movements, and approach the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence.
Emphasizing that "Taiwan independence" is utterly incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait, Chen issued a stern warning to the Lai Ching-te authorities that seeking independence through external forces or military means is a dead end.
"We will take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard our national sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity," he said.
The spokesperson's forceful language underscores Beijing's deepening concerns over American military support for Taiwan, which China considers an integral part of its territory. The arms transaction marks the latest flashpoint in deteriorating U.S.-China relations over the self-governed island.
Washington maintains unofficial ties with Taiwan while formally recognizing Beijing under the one-China policy, a delicate diplomatic balance that continues generating friction between the world's two largest economies.
