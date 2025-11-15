403
The Semicon Summit - Dubai 2025: Sovereignty Built On Silicon
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Arab Emirates will host the inaugural Semicon Summit - Dubai 2025 on 9– 10 December 2025 at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk. Under the theme“From Circuit to Sovereignty,” the Summit reframes the semiconductor from a mere component into a cornerstone of national power, economic independence, and sovereign identity.
The Chip as a Sovereign Asset
In an era where oilfields have given way to fabrication plants as the new measure of strategic weight, the semiconductor decides the pace of artificial intelligence, the strength of energy grids, the continuity of mobility, and the security of nations. Against the backdrop of fractured supply chains and rising geopolitical rivalries, Dubai will stand as the meeting ground where ministers, sovereign investors, and global chipmakers set the agenda for the next industrial age.
Global Voices in Dubai
The Semicon Summit - Dubai 2025 will unfold over two days of keynotes, strategic dialogues, case studies, and technology spotlights examining sovereignty, resilience, and the future of semiconductors. The programme will span themes from the geopolitics of silicon and the role of sovereign capital to technical discussions on memory security, precision timing, energy storage, and connected mobility. Confirmed contributors include Swissbit, Epson, Würth Elektronik, ams OSRAM, Energizer, Viking, HOLTEK, Renesas, Amphenol, and Qorvo, alongside international policy leaders. They will join senior representatives from government and sovereign funds in placing semiconductors at the core of the UAE's Vision 2031 and Operation 300Bn.
A Statement of Pride and Authority
“The future belongs to nations that master the chip. In Dubai, we are charting that future, positioning the UAE as both author and architect of the world's semiconductor story,” said Toni Mourad, Managing Director, McKinsey Electronics and Host of The Semicon Summit.
A Sovereign Roadmap for Tomorrow
The Summit will conclude with a communiqué that brings together senior representatives of government, sovereign investors, and global industry around a shared roadmap. The declaration will underline the UAE's determination to anchor semiconductors within Vision 2031 and Operation 300Bn, affirming Dubai's place on the global semiconductor map and setting the course for long-term industrial resilience and sovereign capability.
