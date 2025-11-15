American Drones Violating Afghanistan's Airspace, Must Stop: Mujahid

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) says US drones have been entering Afghan airspace through routes over certain countries - flights the IEA insists must end immediately.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA's chief spokesman, told Iran's IRIB News Agency:“Yes, we know clearly that these drones are American and that they have been present in Afghanistan's airspace since the victory of the Islamic Emirate. We regret that they pass through the airspace of some countries before entering Afghanistan.”

He reiterated the IEA's demand for an immediate halt to such flights, calling them a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

Mujahid added that Afghan citizens have also expressed concerns over the issue, and that the IEA has raised its objections in meetings whenever possible, urging an end to the practice.

On the question of international recognition, Mujahid said the steps taken by the Islamic Emirate have been“effective.”

He noted that the IEA now controls around 40 diplomatic missions and has established good relations with host countries, many of which, he said, are willing to pursue full and formal ties.

Mujahid stated that the wartime policies of European and Western governments toward Afghanistan remain unchanged, and that such approaches must shift away from a conflict-driven mindset.

“Recognition is not the only issue,” he added.“The people of Afghanistan are under sanctions, and senior members of the Islamic Emirate continue to face travel bans. Other obstacles also remain and must be removed. However, Islamic and neighboring countries have very good relations with us.”

