High-Ranking Tajikistan Delegation Arrives In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A high-level delegation from Tajikistan - including officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security institutions and other key departments - arrived in Kabul today (Saturday), a reliable source said.

A well-placed source told Pajhwok Afghan News that the main purpose of the visit is to strengthen and expand political, economic and security relations between the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

The source added:“Tajikistan, which over the past four years had fallen behind other Central Asian countries in directly engaging with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, now appears to be seeking to establish a foundation for direct political relations and economic cooperation between the two countries. This step is considered a significant development by Tajikistan toward fostering better relations with the Islamic Emirate.”

The source also said that, in addition to major discussions on bilateral relations, the delegation will hold talks on issues related to the Afghan embassy in Dushanbe and other matters.

sa