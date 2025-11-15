Afghanistan A To Face Sri Lanka A In Asia Cup Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan A are set to take on Sri Lanka A today (Saturday) in the Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Qatar.

The match will start at 4:00pm Afghanistan time, Sayed Naseem Sadat, spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), told Pajhwok Afghan News.

The Rising Stars T20 Asia Cup 2025, featuring eight teams, kicked off on Friday in Qatar and will continue until November 23.

Afghanistan A are placed in Group A alongside Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. They will play their second match on November 17 against Bangladesh A, followed by their final group-stage game against Hong Kong on November 19.

kk/sa